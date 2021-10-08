Questions and answers with Spring Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Blaine

Dr. Blaine talked with KHOU 11's Mia Gradney on Tuesday night. Below were some of her answers to questions about the school year.

HOUSTON — We know you have questions about the school year. And we want to provide those answers for you. We've been conducting live interview with area superintendents about safety protocols as the school year gets underway.

On Tuesday, August 10, Spring Branch ISD Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Blaine joined Mia Gradney for a live Q&A on how the district is preparing for the upcoming school year.

You can see the questions and answers below.

What will the safety protocols be at Spring Branch ISD?

What will the mask policy be at SBISD?





Will there be virtual learning at the district?

What if parents aren't comfortable sending their kids under 12 to school?

How will classrooms be set up for social distancing?

How will things work for the lunchroom at SBISD?

How will SBISD handle possible outbreaks at schools?

Will SBISD require teachers to wear masks?

Are SBISD schools going to be regularly disinfected?

Will Spring Branch ISD notify parents about COVID cases and do contact tracing?

What will SBISD do if they have positive cases?

What if someone came into contact with someone who tested positive?

Will SBISD offer any vaccination clinics?

What will extracurricular activities be like at SBISD?