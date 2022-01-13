Sealy ISD cancels classes for the rest of the week

Sealy ISD administrators have closed school once before due to COVID cases. It's the latest district in the state to shut down due to the virus.

SEALY, Texas — A growing number of Texas school districts are canceling classes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, including Sealy ISD.

Sealy school administrators called off classes for Friday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 18. Monday was already a scheduled holiday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Since Monday, 68 active cases were reported by the district. Only a handful of those cases were reported as ‘recovered’ by district officials.

The school system, which includes around 2,800 students, closed the district once before due to COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day holiday last year.

This time around, Sealy is the latest in the state to cancel activities due to the virus.

In Grimes County, Iola ISD administrators have set an early-release day on Friday in order to "deep clean" facilities.