Alum Roland Martin establishes scholarships at Jack Yates High School

The award-winning journalist and TV host has committed at least $25,000 for new scholarships.

HOUSTON — It's been more than 30 years since Roland Martin left Jack Yates High.

But the award-winning journalist and TV host told us what he learned at the legendary Third Ward school has never left him.

"I've often said this and it's true," said Martin. "Everything that I am today, everything that I’ve done is a result of what started here.”

Martin, whose career includes stops at CNN and TV One, now hosts a daily digital show called Roland Martin Unfiltered.

His interest in electronic journalism began when he came to Yates because of its well-regarded communications magnet program.

“I’ve often talked about the value of the HISD magnet school program," said Martin. "How it prepares you for a career. So, when I went to Texas A&M, literally, I had already gone through undergraduate.”

"Everything I am today.. Is a result of what started here." Roland Martin speaks about two new scholarships he's established at his alma mater, Houston ISD's Jack Yates High. One scholarship is for Yates Magnet School of Communications seniors.

Martin just committed at least $25,000 for two scholarships at Yates.

One is for those interested in communications.

The other is for any senior accepted to an accredited institution of higher learning.

“I also purposely did not create this scholarship for the 3.0 student," said Martin. "That was by design.”

He said the application process will allow students to express how they think, feel and want to contribute.

"It’s not a question of how great your grades are," said Martin. "I want to know what this (points to head) is about.”

A fellow Jack Yates alum, George Floyd, recently inspired a movement and a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the school.

Martin would like his scholarships to spark something too.

“I hope that folks recognize that you have to give the next generation a shot,” said Martin.

You can find out more about the scholarships and how to apply here: