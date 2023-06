According to the filings with regulators, more than 55,000 people had their information compromised in the hack.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland ISD is warning families of a major data breach that may have exposed their personal information.

The district said it began investigating the breach last November. Then this spring it learned that sensitive data including Social Security numbers could have been lost.

According to the filings with regulators, more than 55,000 people had their information compromised in the breach.