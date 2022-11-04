Olympian softball player advocating for more books in kids' hands

Tori Vidales is an Olympian whose name is big on the women’s softball circuit. And turns out she's also an Olympic reader.

HOUSTON — A local Olympian who's earned plenty of medals on the field is now honoring another activity off the field — awarding books to kids in need.

Tori Vidales is a big name on the women’s softball circuit. The 1st baseman played last year for Mexico’s first Olympic softball team, which made it to the bronze medal game.

But turns out Vidales is just as much an Olympic reader as she is an Olympic softball player.

“Last year in 2021, I set a goal for myself that I was going to read 30 books. With an entire training schedule preparing for the Olympics, that was going to be a hefty goal for me. I ended up reading, I think, 45 books," Vidales said.

Her love for athletics and reading started as a kid in La Porte.

She was a four-sport athlete in high school and ended up playing softball for Texas A & M. Today, she plays for a professional women’s league called Athletes Unlimited.

“They wanted to figure out what their players cared about once the jersey came off. The nonprofits get 50% of our end-of-year bonus," Vidales said.

In Vidales case, that turned out to be about $3,000, which she had donated to Books Between Kids.

She is doubling down on that partnership.

“They don’t know this yet, but I am playing for them in 2022!”

The star athlete and avid reader has a headline for young people — “I hope that kids know you can be cool and still read.”

Tori certainly is.

Click here for more info on the KHOU Literacy Campaign.