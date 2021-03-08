Some health experts recommend getting a better mask for heading back to school

Especially since children 12 and under can’t get vaccinated right now.

HOUSTON — Some health experts say better masks are needed for those who are heading back to school — it just depends on who you are talking to.

N95 or KN95 masks do a much better job at protecting children from COVID-19, they say. But many experts agree there still needs to be more research done to prove the theory.

All doctors agree, however, wearing a mask of any type is better than not wearing one at all. Especially since children 12 and under can’t get vaccinated right now.

Earlier this week, we reported a statewide survey showed 66% of school-age kids have no immunity against the virus. Despite everything, some parents we talked to say they believe masking up is still a personal choice and that their children won't be wearing one at school.

"People should have the ability to make their own decisions based on the information they have been presented,” says father Jason Bailey.

But other parents, like cosmetic surgeon Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, say to keep his kids safe they'll be wearing high-quality masks in the classroom.

"So we want to make sure we minimize that viral particle that's being inspirated,” says Chilukuri.