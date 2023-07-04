'Will not be deterred' | Lamar High School teacher who was punched by student speaks out

Steve Carpentier said he's back in the classroom and won't let the incident deter him.

HOUSTON — After video of a Lamar High School student punching a teacher surfaced last week, the teacher said it won't deter him from returning to the classroom.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's previous coverage of this story.

Through his lawyer, Lamar High School teacher Steve Carpentier issued a statement about the incident.

"I go to school every day to educate. That is my sole goal each day," Carpentier said in part. "There is no place for violence in our schools, and though I was the victim of violence, this unfortunate event will not alter or shake my commitment to the students of Lamar High School and my love for education."

The incident apparently started over a phone.

In the video, a student gets in the teacher's face, demanding to get his phone back. Seconds later, he punches the teacher in the face.

Carpentier's full statement:

“Given the news stories and video that have been published since last Thursday, I felt it important to address the situation from my perspective. For the last 18 years, I have been a proud teacher at various high schools in Houston, Texas. I’ve spent the last two years teaching at Lamar High School in Houston ISD. Each day I have enjoyed teaching a student body who is generally caring, respectful, and eager to learn.

"On April 6, 2023, I was teaching my theater class as normal. A student refused to participate, and instead, chose to use his cell phone during class in direct violation of our school’s rules. When I communicated that he could not use the cell phone during class and he had to hand me the phone, instead of using his words to convey his disagreement, he violently punched me in the face. Upon being struck, my initial concern was removing the student from the classroom and ensuring that he was not a continued danger to the other students who were present. My concern was based on having just been punched coupled with the fact that the student was recently suspended for fighting.

"I go to school every day to educate. That is my sole goal each day. I never expected to be a victim of an assault committed by one of my students (my understanding is that the student has now been charged with a felony assault of a public servant by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office). And while the student will now be judged through the criminal justice system for his actions, I want to be resolute in communicating my commitment to education. I love what I do for a living. I love being an educator.

"There is no place for violence in our schools, and though I was the victim of violence, this unfortunate event will not alter or shake my commitment to the students of Lamar High School and my love for education. Please know that, despite the pain that I currently feel both physically and mentally, I am back in the classroom and will not be deterred by a single student’s violent actions. I do not believe that the student’s actions are in anyway a reflection of the overall culture of Lamar High School.”

After it happened, the principal at Lamar sent a note to parents.