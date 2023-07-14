Houston ISD teacher unions fear wave of resignations over TEA intervention

Friday was the deadline for HISD teachers to resign without facing possible certificate sanctions.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Education Association President Michelle Williams said her phone was blowing up on Friday.

“And Facebook messenger," said Williams. "Asking for help with resignation.”

Although a good chunk of teachers turnover every year in a large district like Houston ISD, Williams and others expect scores to call it quits because of uncertainty and anxiety related to the state’s intervention.

"We had a first-year teacher in our Facebook group say that she was deciding to leave, you know, and she doesn’t even have a job,” said Williams.

Reading from that teacher's anonymous post, Williams said the teacher had been awarded the "Beginning Teacher of the Year" award for her campus.

"Unfortunately, I'm pulling out before the deadline today," Williams read.

July 14 was 45 days from the start of the school year.

HISD teachers have one-year contracts and Friday was the deadline to resign without the threat of teaching certificate sanctions.

A number of teachers who did not want to be identified told us they’ve moved to other districts which are actively pursuing HISD educators who may be reconsidering their employment.

In fact, Williams herself said she got a recruitment email from as far away as Fort Worth ISD. She decided to stick with HISD but fears that the strain may only get worse.

"Last year on my campus, we had vacancies and teachers split classes and we covered classes and did the best that we can,” said Williams.

Her campus last year is one of dozens targeted for significant curriculum and other changes under state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles’s sweeping plan, which Williams said many teachers are also worried about despite salary increases.

HISD told us it won’t have exact numbers on resignations until next week.

The district also provided this statement:

"The Houston Independent School District is deeply grateful to educators who have chosen the teaching profession.

"Their hard work and dedication contribute to the success of Houston ISD students.

"According to Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code (TEC), educators must submit their contract resignation no later than 45 days before the start of instruction.

"The first day of instruction for the 2023-2024 school year is Aug. 28, 2023.

"Contract employees who wish to resign should submit their electronic resignation form online via Employee Self-Service to Human Resources by July 14, 2023."