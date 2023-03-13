HISD support staff head to Austin to protest potential TEA takeover

HISD support staff are worried and some, including many bus drivers, are already looking for another job just in case.

The group from the Houston Education Support Personnel Union, which included bus drivers, food service workers and custodians gathered at the HISD bus barn before heading out for the two-and-a-half-hour trip to the Capitol where they plan to protest the state takeover.

This is just the latest group of people to take a stand against it.

Wretha Thomas, president of the Houston Education Support Personnel Union, told KHOU 11 News, with rumors circulating, a takeover could happen any day now. The HISD support staff members are worried and some, including many bus drivers, are already looking for another job just in case.

“It’s the unknown, they don’t know what’s going on, so they’re trying to find a job somewhere else so they can feed their family,” she said. “TEA, there’s no one can do their job better than a support personnel…the front-line workers… we are here, we show up, we take care of our kids.”

Over the weekend, a rally was also held outside Wheatley High School.

Led by the NAACP, Houston city leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and other community members, marched as one demanding HISD be kept in the hands of the district board members and not the TEA.

Again, there’s still no exact timeline of when the takeover could happen.

On Friday, state Rep. Ron Reynolds told KHOU 11 that before it does the TEA commissioner promised him sometime this week, he would meet with members of the Houston delegation in Austin.

Whether that will include the HISD support staff here is still unclear.