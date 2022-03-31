Supply chain issues still causing heartburn for many Houston area school districts

92% of school meal programs nationwide recently reported ongoing difficulties getting food and other items.

HOUSTON, Texas — Lingering impacts of the pandemic are still on the menu in many school cafeterias.

"We’re still dealing with certain food item shortages,” said Fort Bend ISD Child Nutrition Executive Director Matt Antignolo.

He told us chicken products, in particular, remain challenging.

But shortages are not limited to what you can eat.

"Cutlery kits, styrofoam trays, what I would call traditional nacho boat food trays," said Antignolo. "We haven’t seen those in months or been able to get them.”

“We’ve gotten creative.” Think the pandemic is done? Not when it comes to impacts on school lunches. I’ll have more on how area districts are dealing with ongoing supply chain issues: @KHOU at 4:30 + 6:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/QUVHdM9fkZ — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) March 31, 2022

Klein ISD’s Food Services Division put out this message this week which told families that due to continued distributor and manufacturer shortages, some menu items would not be available at all campuses.

Meanwhile, Cy-Fair ISD said individually wrapped items are the most scarce.

According to a recent USDA survey, 92 percent of school meal programs are experiencing difficulties due to supply chain disruptions.

"It’s a combination of raw product and then the price of the raw product and then not having the people to manufacture the items that are needed,” said Antignolo.

He said whatever ends up in front of your child must still meet federal nutritional guidelines.

That means kitchens must also be creative.

“I think it’s going to get better, but I think we’re going to have to adjust,” said Antignolo.

Right now, there’s a push in Washington to extend pandemic school meal waivers which give districts federal funds and flexibilities to help cope with supply chain and labor issues.

