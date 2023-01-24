Houston-area school closures: Districts closed Thursday due to weather damage

So far, one school district is canceling classes Thursday because of damage sustained during Tuesday's severe weather.

HOUSTON — Tuesday's storms are long gone, but the cleanup is just beginning.

The hardest hit areas were Pasadena and Deer Park. An EF3 tornado ripped through the areas causing extensive damage to homes and buildings.

Some districts are canceling classes Thursday due to storm damage and loss of power.

Districts closed Thursday

Pasadena ISD

Deer Park ISD

So far, no other districts have announced closures, cancelations or early dismissals for Thursday. We will update this page when we learn more

Below is a statement from Pasadena ISD on school closures:

Pasadena ISD is officially closed tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, 2023. We have multiple schools without power, internet, or phones. A decision will be made by 5 p.m. tomorrow regarding Friday, January 27, 2023. We are compiling a list of resources for our families in need and will post those on our district website. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Below is a statement from Deer Park ISD on school closures:

School is canceled for all DPISD campuses tomorrow, Jan. 26.

Power has not been restored to several of our facilities, which prevents us from resuming school. We do not have an estimate for when power will be restored to all our schools, but we will share additional details as we receive them.

Employees should not report for duty unless they are contacted by their supervisor.

DPISD FACILITIES DAMAGE REPORT

Our outstanding maintenance team members confirmed today that our buildings were not significantly impacted by yesterday’s tornado. They continued clearing debris and downed trees today.

DPISD FAMILY TORNADO DAMAGE NEEDS SURVEY