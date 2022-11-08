$2.3 million budget item would provide HISD officers with two-way radios, rifles, ballistic shields

HISD said it would use the money to buy two-way radios as well as rifles and ballistic shields for each of the HISD Police Department's 200 or so officers.

HOUSTON — Houston Independent School District trustees will vote Thursday night on an agenda item that could better equip officers during active shooter situations.

The board has a lengthy agenda to get through, but one of the biggest items is the $2.3 million to buy rifles and ballistic shields for each of the HISD Police Department's 200 or so officers.

About half of that money would go to purchasing two-way radios.

HISD said it reviews its school shooting response plan after each school shooting.

Since the board has been out for most of the summer, Thursday is the first chance to vote on the upgrades.

Superintendent Millard House II said the upgrades are necessary in order to protect against today's kind of active shooter -- ones who may be armed with automatic weapons.

Last week, he said he didn't believe HISD was prepared for that kind of situation.

“There are very few school systems ... ISD police departments ... that are prepared at that level. My belief is our officers, our students, our community, our staff, deserve the best preparation as we look forward to the future,” House said Wednesday when discussing the budget item.