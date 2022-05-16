The teacher's union says more money could help keep hundreds of others from leaving for higher-paying teaching jobs or new careers.

HOUSTON, Texas — Keeping teachers is a challenge for many districts nationwide.

But the largest district in Texas claims it’s in better shape than some might think. Right now, Houston ISD says 93% of teachers have committed to returning.

But what about the others?

A recent survey suggested that hundreds were at least thinking about leaving HISD or the teaching profession altogether.

According to the Houston Federation of Teachers, many are leaving for higher paying jobs in surrounding districts.

The union has been fighting for a 10% raise to try and make sure HISD retains talent.

But, at this point, the administration is offering just under 7%.

That' not enough when you factor in inflation, the union said.

"And, you know, a lot of our teachers don’t even live in HISD," said HFT President Jackie Anderson. "So they just probably have decided to go work closer to home and make more money.”

"We understand when people think that, you know, we’re having trouble recruiting and things like that," said HISD senior manager of teacher recruitment Dr. Alejandro Gonzalez. "But the reality is that we’ve had a really strong, successful year this year.”

HISD said Monday that some 8,000 out of more than 11,000 teachers have committed to remaining with the district for the next three years as part of a new incentive program.

It added that there are 40% more approved applicants compared to this time last year, as well.