HFT dismisses lawsuit against HISD superintendent, board over teacher appraisal system

HOUSTON — The Houston Federation of Teachers Friday night announced it was dropping a lawsuit against Houston ISD's state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles and board of managers.

The lawsuit claimed the district's new system of evaluating teachers didn't go through the proper channels and was unlawful.

"We did not file a lawsuit to escape being evaluated as educators," HFT President Jackie Anderson said. "We filed a lawsuit to ensure that the process for teacher evaluations is built upon a solid foundation - one based upon a lawful process."

The union said the decision to dismiss the lawsuit came after the board of managers voted to use the state's appraisal system for teachers instead of Miles'.

While HFT dismissed the lawsuit, the union said it has filed a grievance against Miles and plans to litigate the issue if necessary.

"It is the job of the board of managers to be a guard rail and ensure that the appointed superintendent is following the law, not rubberstamp his every whim," said HFT general counsel Chris Tritico. "If they will not do their job and enforce the law that protects students, teachers, and staff, then we will."

We've reached out to Houston ISD for a response, but it was outside office hours and we have not heard back as of the time this story was posted.

"We are professionals, and we welcome accountability," Anderson said. "We expect the same from those in charge."