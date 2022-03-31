HBCU College Day, Career Fair Expo at Texas Southern University this Saturday

TSU is co-hosting the big event with Emmy-award winning producer Rushion McDonald. On-the-spot scholarship opportunities will be offered from some HBCUs.

HOUSTON — Houston-area students who are mapping out their futures can learn more about several Historically Black Colleges and Universities this weekend at Texas Southern University.

The free HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo is scheduled for Saturday and all students are invited.

The event showcases HBCUs from around the country. Some will offer on-the-spot enrollment and scholarship opportunities for high school juniors and seniors who bring their high school transcripts and SAT/ACT scores.

Students will also have an opportunity to meet career recruiters from several branches of the military and the U.S. Army ROTC.

Emmy and NAACP Image award-winning producer Rushion McDonald, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the ARMY ROTC are co-hosting the event.

“We are delighted to co-host the HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo at Texas Southern University,” TMCF Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Horton said. “Finding partners with shared values is a high priority for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the students we serve. Rushion McDonald and the U.S. Army ROTC, like TMCF, are committed to education and serving its community.”

Free HBCU College Day and Career Fair Expo

When: Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: University Plaza at TSU; 3100 Cleburne St.; Houston

Who: These HBCUs are scheduled to be in attendance:

Alcorn State University in Lorman, MS

Grambling State University in Grambling, LA

Huston-Tillotson University in Austin

Jackson State University in Jackson, MS

Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX

Langston University in Langston, OK

Miles College in Fairfield, AL

Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, TX

There will also be speakers, including NFL Hall of Famer and Prairie View A&M graduate Ken Houston, who spent six years with the Houston Oilers.

Live musical entertainment will feature

RCA Inspiration Artist DOE

R&B girl group Cette 3

Steppers

TSU Ocean of Soul Marching Band

More about TMCF

"TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, and creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund has awarded over $300 million in scholarships for students and 85% of TMCF program participants graduate in 4 years. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, equity programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top-tier employers seeking highly-qualified talent for competitive internships and coveted job opportunities. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org."

More about TSU

"Texas Southern University (TSU) is a public HBCU in Houston and one of the nation’s largest and most comprehensive HBCUs. Celebrating 95 years since it was established in 1927, TSU offers over 100 academic programs and concentrations and serves nearly 10,000 undergraduates and graduates."

More about U.S. Army