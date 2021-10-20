'Rude, reprehensible and indefensible': Fort Bend ISD trustees vote to denounce board member

FBISD trustee Denetta Williams' actions include referring to the board president as “Hitler,” another trustee as a “Nazi" and staff members as crooks.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A lot of recent drama related to school boards has come from the outside. But a majority of the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees blame colleague Denetta Williams for inciting major disruption.

“Trustee Williams used disparaging language to refer to district staff and trustees, including calling them “garbage, sewage and trash,” said Trustee Jim Rice during this week's board meeting.

The board voted six-to-one on a resolution that publicly denounces Williams’s actions. They don't have the power to remove Williams but called for her resignation.

She was present and was the only one to vote against what she called a “witch hunt.”

“I’ve earned my reputation," said Williams. "I’ve worked hard and given too much too much to all kids.”

I’ll have new details on @FortBendISD drama involving a sitting board trustee, including what she had to say to her colleagues : @KHOU at 6:00 #khou11 https://t.co/L6K9wk5qy9 — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) October 20, 2021

Williams told KHOU 11's Jason Miles late Wednesday that she has no intention of resigning and denies any wrongdoing.

The board's decision followed an outside investigation prompted partly by a district employee’s harassment and intimidation claims against Williams.

Among other things, it found that she violated her oath of office, board policies and the code of ethics.

It also found that Williams defamed staff, trustees and citizens primarily on social media.

“Including, for example, referring to the board president as “Hitler,” another trustee as a “Nazi,” staff members as crooks and citizens as “toddler brains” with different emojis,” read Board President Dave Rosenthal from the resolution.

Board officers took turns reading from the document which also cites Williams’s failure to participate in a recent superintendent search, other district business and board training sessions.

"And posting on social media, quote, 'I think a trip with the KKK, serial killer or a rapist would be more suitable,' end quote,” said Trustee Dr. Shirley Rose-Gilliam.

“Indefensible,” “uncouth” and an “embarrassment to the district” is how the investigator summarized Williams’s communications.

Williams, who was first elected to the board in 2020, said she'll have more to say later in the week.