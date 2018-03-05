HOUSTON - Bed bugs at HISD’s bus barn - a possible nightmare for a school district that transports thousands of students a day on their buses.

Drivers say the bed bugs were found inside a building at the terminal. They say it must have followed a bus driver to work one day, but whether or not the bugs have been found on one of the buses is still up for debate.

Cell phone video captured the creepy creature crawling across the floor. The person who discovered the bed bug didn’t want to be identified, but says it was inside an office building at HISD’s Barnett Terminal.

“My members are getting bugs on them," said President of Houston Educational Support Personnel Wretha Thomas.

Thomas says it’s a huge concern for her drivers.

“They found two buses that had those bugs on them," she said.

HISD says their pest control team did not identify any of the bugs on the buses, and the issue was isolated to an employee-area of the terminal.

As a precaution, though, they did remove several buses to fumigate and deep clean.

But Thomas says that’s not enough.

"You have different bus drivers driving different buses every day, so we want HISD to fumigate all the buses," Thomas said.

The office has been treated, but Thomas wants every bus on the lot to be fumigated.

She says she was told that would happen this weekend. If they aren’t, she’ll have a problem.

“We don’t want any of our students taking bed bugs back to their house," Thomas said.

HISD says they worked quickly to address the problem, and say every bus will be fumigated over the weekend.

The buses that were removed were replaced so morning bus routes will not be interrupted.

As for this happening again, Thomas says the school district has offered to fumigate the home of the employee who had the bed bugs.

