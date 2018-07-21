HOUSTON – Surf dogs put their best paw forward in the sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog event in Galveston. The event had something exciting for everyone, especially the dogs.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes eagerly jumped in the water to cool off, hang ten and have fun doing it. Whether they rode the wave to shore forwards, backwards or lying down, these surf dogs showed their unique talents.

Surf champion and rare white pug named Surf Gidget soaked up the sun and made a guest appearance. Surf Gidget the Pug is a pro surf dog who competes in competitions to raise funds for those in need.

Ohana Surf & Skate and the Galveston Island Humane Society partnered to create Surf Dogs. The competition raises awareness and support for the humane society.

