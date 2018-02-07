HOUSTON – A woman and a man led police on wild chase overnight, which including them tossing out drugs and counterfeit cash out of the car windows along the way.

According to the Houston Police Department, a patrol officer spotted a driver running red lights and stop signs along the South Loop around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the female driver took off.

The chase went north and south on the Gulf Freeway and eventually east along the East Freeway, police said.

The pair finally pulled over in Anahuac where they were taken into custody.

According to HPD, the car was stolen out of Tulsa, Okla., and the suspect driver was wanted on a forgery charge as well.

The suspects face multiple charges.

