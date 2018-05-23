HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is suing a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy for sexual assault, according to court documents.

The woman claims Victor Mora, 32, sexually assaulted her and asked for sexual favors in exchange for preferential legal treatment, court documents said.

The woman says on September 26, 2016, she was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated even though there was no probable cause.

The woman says after she was released from jail, Mora called her repeatedly and said if she met with him, he would get her vehicle out of an impound lot and "help her" with her ongoing DWI case.

Mora was a Peace Officer with the Harris County Sheriff's Office at the time.

The woman was convinced Mora would help her and met with him in the parking lot of a local store.

Shortly after she parked, she says Mora got into her vehicle and kissed her. She said he then made unwanted sexual advances toward her.

She said she asked him to stop but the officer said he liked her and if she gave him what he wanted, he would fix the case and make it go away.

The woman says she was afraid the officer would make the situation worse if she refused, so she agreed to sleep with him at a nearby hotel.

She says this led to the officer saying the sexual encounters needed to continue in order for him to help her with the case. At this time, the woman says she contacted an attorney and changed her phone number.

Mora was arrested and has been charged with Official Oppression, a felony.

On May 17, 2017, all of the charges against the woman were dismissed, the suit says.

