Woman found stabbed to death in her backyard on New Year's Eve, Houston police say

HOUSTON — A woman was found stabbed to death in her backyard in southeast Houston on New Year’s Eve, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Flushing Meadows Drive near Astoria Boulevard not far from the Gulf Freeway.

Houston police said officers responded to a call at that time and found the woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said at this time there are no witnesses to the stabbing.