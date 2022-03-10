Shooting investigation underway in west Houston, police say

Initial reports say a woman was shot outside of a gas station. KHOU 11 News has a crew headed to the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a woman was shot near a gas station Monday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Overbrook Lane and Shadowbriar Drive which is near Westheimer Road.

Details are limited at this time but we're told someone reported a suspicious man and woman in the area before the shooting occurred.

The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, but there is no information on her condition or possible suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.