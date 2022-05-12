HPD: Woman shot in neck during robbery, carjacking in SW Houston

Police said the victim had just cashed her check and was walking to her car when a woman robbed her at gunpoint.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot during a robbery and carjacking after she had cashed a check in southwest Houston, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at 6200 Bellaire Boulevard around 3 p.m. The woman had just cashed her check and was walking back to her car when another woman with a gun came up to her and announced it was a robbery, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robber shot the woman in the neck and took her money and car, police said. Officers were able to locate the stolen car and after a short chase. A man and woman in the car were taken into custody. Police said the man was not believed to have been at the robbery scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is believed to be stable.