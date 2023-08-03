Woman shot in foot after throwing rock at man she was dating, police say

Police said the woman was shot after she showed up to the man's home and threw a rock at him once he opened the door.

HOUSTON — A woman is expected to survive after the man she was dating shot her in the foot with a stolen shotgun, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night on Dulcimer Street, which is near Airport Boulevard and Highway 288.

Police said the incident started when the woman showed up at the man's home, but when he opened the door, she threw a rock at him. That's when he went inside the house, grabbed a shotgun, and shot her in the foot.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Meanwhile, police said the man was arrested and that this wasn't the first incident between the couple.

"These two have been involved in a dating relationship for a little while," HPD Lt. Willkens said. "Evidently it didn't end well. She had showed up last week and had damaged his car."

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).