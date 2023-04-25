Spring woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in her garage with her 3 kids in the house

The victim was getting ready to take her kids to school when she was ambushed by the man later identified as 21-year-old Jeremy Wright.

SPRING, Texas — A Spring mother was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in her own garage while her children were inside the house, Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables say.

The suspect was arrested thanks to the quick thinking of the victim's 14-year-old daughter.

It happened in the Timber Lane neighborhood just before 7 a.m. when the woman was getting ready to take her kids to school.

The 14-year-old opened the door and saw a man holding her mother at gunpoint so she called 911 for help.

Precinct 4 deputies were there within three minutes, according to Constable Mark Herman. They got the children safely out of the house and arrested 21-year-old Jeremy Wright.

“She’s trying to take her kids to school and this guy decides to disrupt their lives," Herman said. “He initially was very surprised that the police were there so quickly, I believe.”

Herman said it started as a robbery but then Wright forced the woman to perform a sexual act.

She was taken to an area hospital to be checked out.

“The mental anguish and trauma that this took on all of them may never be solved," Hermann said.

Wright was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery.

His bond was set at $250,000.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office sex crimes unit is also investigating Wright.

“We are, right now, working with the sheriff's office to connect some dots on some other crimes that we’ve had in the area that he may be involved in," Herman said.

Investigators think Wright had been staying at a home near the victim.

Other residents were shocked to hear something so horrible happened in their neighborhood.

“This is unbelievable,” Gwen Stewart said.

“I mean, right close to home like this,” added Loretta Bailey. “It’s sad that we, you know, you never know when people are lurking.”