HPD: Woman dies after being shot outside home on east side

Police say two men shot her and another man outside of their home on Gillespie Street not far from the East Freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman died after she and a man were shot outside of their home on the east side late Wednesday night, according to Houston police.

This happened just before midnight at a home located in the 3500 block of Gillespie Street not far from the East Freeway.

Houston police said the victim were standing outside of their home when two men walked up and shot them. The suspects then ran from the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made and a description of the suspects has not been released.