Woman dead, 4 others hurt after two-vehicle crash on Katy Freeway feeder near Mason

The four people that were injured are expected to survive, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died and four others were hospitalized Sunday after a two-vehicle crash on the Katy Freeway feeder at Mason Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Dodge Charger collided at the intersection. The Dodge Ram then crashed into a signal light pole causing the bed and rear axle to detach and the main cab to roll over.

Four people were inside the Dodge Ram, Gonzalez said. A woman, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other people inside the pickup, including the driver, were hospitalized with serious injuries but were expected to survive.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was also hospitalized but is also expected to survive.

Investigators were working to determine the exact cause of the crash and if impairment was a factor.