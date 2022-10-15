Woman killed in attempted hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

Police said the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash. The driver also attempted to leave the scene, but was stopped by witnesses.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed in an attempted hit-and-run while she and another pedestrian were trying to cross the road, according to Houston police.

It happened Saturday around 2:30 a.m. on Westheimer Road near Winrock Boulevard.

We're told two women were trying to cross Westheimer when a truck hit one of them. The driver of the truck then tried to leave the scene, but the truck's airbags deployed which left it unable to drive off.

Witnesses of the crash then held the driver at the scene until police arrived. Lt. Crowson said they believe the driver of the truck was intoxicated.

The other woman was transported to the hospital, but police did not say the extent of her injuries. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.