HCSO: Woman jumps out of moving vehicle on Highway 290 near Spring Cypress

All westbound lanes of Highway 290 have been shut down, according to Houston Transtar.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

A woman jumped out of a moving vehicle on Highway 290 Wednesday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Life Flight responded to the scene in the 24100 block of the freeway near Spring Cypress.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was bleeding and unconscious at the time first responders arrived on scene.

It is unknown why she jumped out of the vehicle and if anyone else was injured in this incident.

Houston Transtar reports all westbound lanes of Highway 290 have been shut down.

We have a crew headed to this scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.