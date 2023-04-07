Woman injured when someone fired shots at her car in Alief area, HCSO says

The woman told deputies she was returning from the grocery store when someone opened fire on her car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is recovering after she was hurt when someone began shooting at her car in the Alief area Monday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Gunfire sprayed the car, and her head was cut by shattered glass. Fortunately, the couple inside wasn't actually hit.

“You're not expecting (this), picking up groceries and coming back (then) some random person shoots you,” said victim Berta Rios. “That's not right. You don't do that. All I can say is thank God I’m alive. I'm here. I'm still here.”

The shooting happened at Bellaire and Addicks Clodine in the Alief area around 11 p.m.

Deputies are now looking for the shooter.