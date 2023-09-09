x
Crime

Woman found shot to death near apartment complex in Spring: HCSO

An investigation is underway into the apparent deadly shooting.
Credit: KHOU 11

SPRING, Texas — A woman was found shot to death near the area of an apartment complex in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The discovery was reported around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on E. Mossy Oaks, which is near the North Freeway and the Grand Parkway.

Details are limited at this time, but the woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators with the sheriff's office are headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post as we get more information.

