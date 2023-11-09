Woman's decomposing body found in front seat of car in Chinatown parking garage

Houston police said the woman's body was found in the front seat and appeared to have been there for some time. Now, they're searching for a person of interest.

HOUSTON — A woman's decomposing body was found in a southwest Houston parking garage and police are hoping the public will help them find a person of interest in the case.

The discovery was made at a bustling plaza along Bellaire Boulevard near the Beltway, in Houston's Chinatown, on Sunday morning.

Police said the 22-year-old woman's body had been there for a while.

Now, police want to know who she is and how she ended up dead.

Workers at some of the surrounding businesses said they were stunned to find out what happened.

"It's pretty shocking because the area is usually bustling on the weekends, especially on the weekends," Alex Nguyen said.

Investigators said the car in which the body was found was parked in a garage at the back of the plaza. Her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition and was in the driver's seat of the car.

Police released a photo of a person of interest in the case. They said he was seen walking into the garage and may have been driving a black Dodge Challenger.

Workers said the photos appear to have been taken in an area where they take out the trash.

"That is where we toss out stuff. We never seen anything suspicious," Nguyen said.

Workers said they felt safe, but they wanted to know what happened to the woman. They also hope she can be identified soon so she can be given the proper burial.

Investigators didn't say what kind of car she was found in and they're waiting on the Harris County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine her cause of death. They did say that no signs of foul play or trauma were found on the woman's body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.