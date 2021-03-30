Houston-area woman wearing ankle monitor arrested after allegedly punching man because he coughed

The victim told Precinct 4 deputies that Patrice Grandy asked if he had COVID before she punched him and pointed a gun at him.

ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman wearing an ankle monitor was arrested in northeast Harris County after allegedly punching a man when he coughed.

The victim told Precinct 4 deputies that Patrice Grandy asked if he had COVID and said they had been drinking out of the same glass.

He said Grandy then punched him in the chest and pointed a handgun at him, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Grandy, 31, was arrested Saturday at the house in the 18900 block of Woodglen Shadows Drive in Atascocita.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and her bond was set at $25,000.

Grandy was wearing the ankle monitor because she was out on bond on a separate charge of aggravated assault and harassment of a public servant.