WANTED: Woman accused of leaving her children home alone for nearly 2 months in Montgomery County

According to police, the children were not enrolled in school and were home alone from Sept. 28 to Nov. 14.

ROMAN FOREST, Texas — A woman is wanted by police after being accused of leaving her two children home alone for nearly more than a month in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department.

A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates for two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.

Police said in November of last year, they got a call from a concerned father reporting that his 12-year-old daughter had been home alone with her 3-year-old brother since Sept. 28, 2022.

The man told police that the children's mother had been seen in Mobile, Alabama, without her kids. He said he realized the kids had been home alone for a long period of time because his daughter asked him to send food regularly.

Police said the man flew in from California, where he was working, after figuring out the children were alone.

Yates is believed to be in the Mobile, Alabama area. Roman Forest police and Mobile police are working together on this case.

The children are safe with a family member in Alabama, police say.