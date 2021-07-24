Man found shot to death inside of vehicle in NE Houston

No suspects are in custody at this time.

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death Saturday morning inside of a vehicle in northeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said at about 1 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 5700 block of Westbrook Road.

When police arrived, they found a man shot in a vehicle that was parked in front of a home.

EMS was called and pronounced the man dead.

Witnesses reported they saw the victim get in some sort of altercation with a possible suspect before shots were fired.

Northeast officers are at a shooting scene 5700 Westbrook. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/y5CEWx1mo2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 24, 2021

