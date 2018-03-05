HOUSTON – Police are investigating a smash and grab burglary at a Walgreens in west Houston early Thursday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it happened at the store located in the 6300 block of San Felipe near Winrock.

It appears the suspects backed up a large Ford truck into the store, leaving quite a mess including busted pipes.

The suspects, believed to be five men, stole money from an ATM inside the store and then fled the scene, leaving behind the truck and a lot of damage.

