TOMBALL, Texas - Police are looking for an unidentified man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint in Tomball Monday.

The Tomball Police Department released surveillance video of the robbery. The suspect was wearing a white hat, a forest green colored jacket and blue jeans.

The suspect waited for all the customers inside a Stripes gas station on the 27000 block of Tomball Expressway to leave the store before he pulled out a gun and pointed it an employee.

The man then jumped over the counter and shot one time towards the ceiling. He told the employee to open the cash registers and took off with all the money.

The Tomball Police Department said he drove away in a silver Toyota sedan.

If you have seen this man, please call Detective Harral at 281-290-1311 or email jharral@tomballtx.gov. A cash reward is being offered for information.

