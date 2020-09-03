HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspect who they say hit a woman with a gun and then stole her purse.

This happened on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Union Kitchen restaurant located in the 23000 block of the Eastex Freeway.

Houston police said the victim was walking towards her vehicle in the parking lot when the attack occurred. While the woman was opening the door to her vehicle, an unknown male exited a white four-door Chrysler sedan and ran up to her, hit her over the head with a gun, which caused her to fall to the ground.

The suspect then took the victim’s purse and ran back to the vehicle. He then jumped into the backseat.

The victim tried to run after the suspect's vehicle but stopped when the suspect fired a round towards her, police said.

The victim suffered an injury to her head causing bleeding after being hit with the suspect’s gun.

Police said the suspect’s shoes fell off as he exited the vehicle and was recovered by officers. A 45-caliber casing from the suspect’s weapon was also recovered at the scene.

Shortly after the robbery, the complainant’s iPad was tracked near the Greyhound Bus Station but was never located.

HPD

Police described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old, wearing a red pullover and dark pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

