HOUSTON - Houston police hope surveillance video of a violent "bank jugging" near the Texas Medical Center will help track down two robbers.

The victim told police he had just taken money from his bank on Aug. 16 and pulled into his business in the 3100 block of Old Spanish Trail when he was attacked by two men.

The robbers, or "juggers," attacked the man as he got out of his vehicle, police said, then pushed the man to the ground and hit him in the head.

The pair took the victim's bank bags and fled in a dark blue Toyota car.

It is unclear if the victim suffered any serious injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for an arrest/charges in the case. Tips can be submitted by calling (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or online.

