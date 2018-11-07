HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three men have been charged with swiping peoples identities in hopes of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Two of the men, Epheson Fikru and Kevin Washington, have been arrested and are out on bond. The third suspect, Shawn Adrian, is still on the run.

Deputies say an employee at a Wells Fargo bank in east Harris County alerted them after two of the suspects tried to gain access to a Florida account holder's home equity line of credit.

Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to provide details on the case.

"We don't know if this was the first attempt to try and take over someones bank account. It's unlikely based on the sophistication in this case." said one of the investigators.

Anyone with information about Adrian's whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

