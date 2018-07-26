HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested after deputies say she fled the scene of a hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian injured in north Harris County overnight.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of FM 1960 near Mathis Church Road.

Deputies said the suspect driver was heading east on FM 1960 when she struck the pedestrian, who was not walking at a crosswalk at the time. The victim was transported by Life Flight to a local hospital and was undergoing surgery.

The driver fled the scene but was followed by a tow truck that witnessed the incident. The tow driver relayed information to deputies.

Deputies then found and detained the suspect driver. They believe she was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The suspect driver will face a failure to stop and render aid charge for leaving the scene.

