KLEIN, Texas – A former student pastor is behind bars after he was arrested Tuesday for online solicitation of a minor.

The Tomball Police Department arrested Timothy “Timmy” Jeltema, 28, after members of Champion Forest Baptist Church contacted the police to make them aware of Jeltema’s online sexual misconduct with a teenage girl who went to the church.

Jeltema was fired from Champion Forest Baptist back in May after he admitted to improper contact with another church member who was 18 years old.

“Though no laws were known to have been broken at that time, he was immediately dismissed for a clear violation of the church’s written code of conduct and is admission that he did not follow Champions Forest policies and regulations that pastors of students and adult volunteers must never communicate electronically one-on-one with students,” said Pastor Fleming.

Champion Forest Baptist Church says they take any allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously and the safety of their children and students is their number one priority.

“For more than a decade, our church has had multiple layers of policies and procedures in place- including a national background check that is performed on all staff and volunteers who work with children and youth up to age 18 when they apply and again every two years – to try to ensure this would never happen again,” said Fleming.

Church leaders said they have been cooperating fully with the investigation. They are asking any victims or anyone with information to contact Tomball police immediately at 281-351-5451.

