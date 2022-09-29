A sergeant with DPS said Texas Rangers were leading the investigation that included an officer involved shooting.

MCGREGOR, Texas — Texas Rangers were investigating the deaths of five people in McGregor Thursday, according to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Sgt. Ryan Howard said the incident led to an officer involved shooting. It happened in the area of West 8th St. and Monroe St.

Howard said he could not confirm how the five people were killed or how they were related.

Howard said the suspect in the deaths was in custody and there was no threat to the community.

A post to the Troy Independent School District said all its middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games with McGregor schools were canceled for Thursday due to the "tragic shooting in the McGregor community."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved," the post reads.

The district also said a decision on whether to play the Friday night game had not been made.

McGregor ISD had not released any response to the incident as of the time this story was published.