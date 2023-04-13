Man shoots, kills former co-worker at Texas airport

CLEVELAND, Texas — A man was shot and killed Thursday at a municipal airport in Southeast Texas.
It happened just before 9 a.m. at Cleveland Municipal Airport.
According to investigators, a 30-year-old man, who was a current employee for a company that works at the airport, was found face down. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Police said they talked to witnesses and found out that the victim was shot and killed by a former employee, identified as a 20-year-old man who left the scene after the shooting.
Just after noon, the suspect was arrested in Colorado County. Police in Cleveland said he was going to be brought back to the county where the crime happened.
Investigators are trying to figure out why the shooting happened and said it's not exactly clear what led up to it.