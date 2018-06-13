HOUSTON – Testimony begin Wednesday in the murder trial against Terry Thompson.

Thompson, husband of a then Harris County deputy, is accused of choking 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Denny’s restaurant in the Sheldon area.

Opening statements are expected Wednesday along with a protest outside the Harris County Courthouse.

The confrontation between the Thompsons and Hernandez was caught on camera. Thompson reportedly got into a fight with him after seeing him urinating outside.

Hernandez was left brain dead and then taken off life support days later.

Thompson's wife, former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Chauna Thompson is also charged with murder

for allegedly helping to restrain Hernandez.

Now, the Hernandez family has been fighting for justice for their son since this all happened.

“Gracias a todos por su appoyo — I don't know what we'd have done by ourselves,” Ignacio Hernandez, father of John Hernandez, said during last week’s jury selection.

This has been a high-profile case followed throughout the country.

At first, Hernandez was charged before an eyewitness cell phone video surfaced.

Later Wednesday morning, the Hernandez family and activists are expected to gather again here outside the courthouse.

If convicted, Thompson could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

