HCSO: Two teens found dead after SUV crashes in front yard of home in northwest Harris County

Deputies say there were several guns and what appeared to be drugs found inside the vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the deaths of two young men in northwest Harris County Sunday night.

This happened around 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of Log Cradle Drive in the Chimney Hill.

Deputies said an SUV crashed into the front yard of a home, and a teenaged boy believed to be around 16 or 17 was found dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Another teen around the same age was found dead about 100 feet from the vehicle, deputies said.

There were several guns and what appeared to be drugs inside the vehicle.

The investigation is still ongoing this morning.