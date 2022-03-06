Teen injured during drive-by shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen was shot Sunday in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened in the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane, which is just inside the Beltway off North Lake Houston Parkway. Gonzalez tweeted about it around 7:30 p.m.

According to preliminary reports, a boy, who's believed to be about 15, was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Gonzalez said the teen was taken to an area urgent care clinic but was later taken to an area hospital via Life Flight.

This is a developing story and more details will be added to this article when they become available.