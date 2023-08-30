HPD: Teen shot outside store near Madison High School; suspect got away

The teen injured has been identified as a Madison High School student. It's unknown if the suspect is also a student.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A 15-year-old was shot Wednesday outside a store across the street from Madison High School, according to the Houston Police Department.

The teenager was shot once in the lower abdomen. He was conscious and speaking when he was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

The teen's name has not been released, but police said he is a Madison High School student.

This shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Star Mart Food Store on West Orem Drive and White Heather Drive.

Houston police said the teen and another male were seen on surveillance video leaving the area of Madison High School and walking to the food store. When they got to the front of the store, the two got into some type of argument, police said. They then walked around the store and that's when the 15-year-old was allegedly shot by the other male.

The shooter got away in a vehicle that was being driven by someone else, police said.

Investigators are working to identify who he is. They could not say whether he was also a student at Madison High School.

The shooting happened around dismissal time so Madison High School did not have to go on lockdown.

"When the incident happened, that dismissal process stopped so students were still in the building there after," said HISD's police chief Shamara Garner said. "Once the scene was secure, dismissal was complete."

An investigation is ongoing.

We've reached out to Houston ISD for comment but have not heard back as of when this story was posted.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to the shooting of a male outside a convenience store in the 4000 block of West Orem Drive about 4:40 pm.



Prelim info is the suspect fled the scene. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.#hounews pic.twitter.com/FzDaYeyZcG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 30, 2023