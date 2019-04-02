HOUSTON — A teenager is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 12700 block of Glen Hollow Drive.

Houston Police say it started as a brawl involving multiple people. It happened in the middle of the street here. They are unsure what initially started it.

Police said at one point that escalated and those men stopped throwing fists and began shooting. One of those bullets hit a teen.

Police said a teenage male, about 15 or 16 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, while the shooter drove away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The teen later died at the hospital.

Police say they don’t have any suspects as of right now, but they believe the gunman may driven off in a small green foreign car.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.