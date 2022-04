Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the victim might be 16 to 17 years old.

HOUSTON — A teenager is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in north Harris County, according to deputies.

The victim might be 16 to 17 years old, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported in the 3500 block of Atascocita Plum Court.

An investigation is underway. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.